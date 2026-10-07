Over 15K traffic challans issued in Karnal in September 2026

The Karnal police have issued 15,039 challans in September for various violations of traffic rules under a special campaign focused on strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, improving road safety and ensuring smooth traffic management across the district.

At 12,150, the majority of challans were issued to two-wheeler riders for riding without helmets. As many as 107 challans were issued for using black films on four-wheelers, 109 for modified silencers in Bullet motorcycles and 402 for wrong-side driving.

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Besides, the police issued 199 challans for drunken driving. Action was also taken against motorists involved in triple riding and vehicles being driven without number plates. In addition, 124 challans were issued for not wearing seat belts while driving. The police also took action against vehicles that did not meet the prescribed age and emission norms.

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A total of 352 vehicles were impounded under the ongoing enforcement drive against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than were 15 years as well as the vehicles not meeting the prescribed BS-3 emission norms.

The traffic police are also making extensive use of CCTV cameras installed at major intersections and busy roads across the city. Through these cameras, online challans are being issued for violations such as riding without helmets, not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding and using black films. The challans are sent directly to the registered mobile numbers of vehicle owners, said Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police, Karnal.

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The SP appealed to people to follow traffic rules for their own safety. He urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, four-wheeler occupants to use seat belts and all motorists to refrain from using mobile phones while driving.

“We are also conducting awareness campaigns for students and the public from time to time to promote responsible road behaviour. Karnal police urge citizens to cooperate with the police and follow traffic rules to help ensure a safe, orderly and smooth traffic system in Karnal,” the SP added.