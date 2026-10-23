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Home / Haryana / Over 1,750 farmers claim higher yield in Ambala, seek extra procurement

Over 1,750 farmers claim higher yield in Ambala, seek extra procurement

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 11:24 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Labourers dry paddy at Ambala Cantonment grain market.
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Over 1,750 farmers have claimed higher paddy yields this year and sought the procurement of additional stocks in Ambala district.

In accordance with the Central Government’s guidelines, the state government had fixed the district-wise paddy limits for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS), however, the farmers were not happy with the restrictions.

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In Ambala, the limit was 26.26 quintals per acre, while the farmers were claiming production of over 30 quintals per acre. After repeated protests and requests made by the farmers, the state government had issued instructions allowing the procurement of additional stocks from farmers whose actual yield exceeds the prescribed limits, subject to verification.

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As per the data obtained, 1,758 applications have been received till Friday from the paddy farmers who have claimed higher yields. Of the total, a maximum of 651 applications have been received from Naraingarh, followed by 532 in Barara, 328 from Ambala Cantonment and 247 from Ambala City.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesman Tejveer Singh said, “The farmers are advised to fill their applications properly so their claims are not rejected.”

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Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Ambala Dr Wazir Singh said, “We have received over 1,750 applications from the market committees. After the verification process, the data will be sent to the market committee secretaries for procurement of stocks.”

Secretary Market Committee Ambala Cantonment Neeraj Bhardwaj said, “Data related to some fresh applications are being compiled and will be sent for verification. After that, it will be shared with the Food and Civil Supplies Department.”

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