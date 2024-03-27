Over 1K challans issued for traffic violations in two days

Faridabad, March 26
Acting tough on traffic violators, the police issued 1,119 challans in the past 48 hours in the city. The police carried out a special drive between March 24 and 25 to keep a tab on the violators in view of the Holi festival.
According to a police officer, the challans were issued for drunken driving, performing stunts on two-wheelers, overspeeding, zigzag and rash driving, using black films on vehicles and driving without helmets.
Barricades were put up at several points in the city for checking vehicles and offenders were issued challans for violating traffic rules. According to information, 317 challans were issued for dangerous driving and overspeeding, while 449 two-wheeler riders were penalised for driving without helmets. Some of the violators were penalised through postal challans, which are based on the detection through CCTVs installed at various crossings in the city.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...