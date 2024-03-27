Over 1K challans issued for traffic violations in two days

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 26

Acting tough on traffic violators, the police issued 1,119 challans in the past 48 hours in the city. The police carried out a special drive between March 24 and 25 to keep a tab on the violators in view of the Holi festival.

According to a police officer, the challans were issued for drunken driving, performing stunts on two-wheelers, overspeeding, zigzag and rash driving, using black films on vehicles and driving without helmets.

Barricades were put up at several points in the city for checking vehicles and offenders were issued challans for violating traffic rules. According to information, 317 challans were issued for dangerous driving and overspeeding, while 449 two-wheeler riders were penalised for driving without helmets. Some of the violators were penalised through postal challans, which are based on the detection through CCTVs installed at various crossings in the city.

