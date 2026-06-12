Over 1K devotees from Haryana offer prayers at Somnath Temple

As many as 1,100 devotees from 23 districts of Haryana, who arrived at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, participated in the Grand Somnath Maha Aarti and the 45-minute light and sound show highlighting the rich history and cultural significance of Shri Somnath Temple.

Advertisement

A memento sent by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was presented to the Manager of the Somnath Temple Trust, Anil Mistry, by officers of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department.

Advertisement