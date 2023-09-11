Over 2 kg drugs, Rs 33L seized in police raids

Rohtak, September 10
In a major action against drug traffickers, the district police today raided 29 locations in three localities — Khokhra Kot, Kartarpura and Garhi Mohalla — in old Rohtak city and arrested eight persons involved in drug trade.
The police also seized Rs 33 lakh cash, over 2 kg drugs, including ganja, heroin and opium, 473 grams of gold, 1 kg silver and two sets of diamond jewellery, 23 mobile phones, 79 ATM cards, two card swipe machines and 10 vehicles from their possession.
Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police (SP), said the special campaign and simultaneous raids against the drug traffickers were carried out after identifying hotspots of illegal trade of drugs in the city.
“We were continuously receiving information through different sources about those involved in drug trafficking. After collecting all information and chalking out a plan on the basis of inputs, the raids were conducted simultaneously at 29 locations, mainly houses of the drug traffickers, with the help of five gazetted police officials and 350 policemen included in 29 teams at 5 am,” said Garg.
