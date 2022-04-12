Over 2 years on, Faridabad MC head office project hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 11

The construction of the head office building of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has been going on at a sluggish pace.

Only 35% work completed Only 35 per cent work has been completed. Payment of Rs30 crore has been released to date. The project is running behind schedule and is not expected to get completed within a year. An official, Faridabad MC Mismatch in payment It is surprising that 70% payment of the total cost of Rs42 crore has reportedly been released, which is a mismatch with the work completed. The civic body has already been mired in a major payment scam. — Varun Sheokand, RTI Activist

The work, which has been stalled for four months, is expected to be further delayed and will jump the deadline. The work has been underway for two and half years.

Sources in the administration claim that a dispute over the payment to the agency executing the construction of the project has led to the suspension of the work for several months.

The multi-storey building is being constructed in Sector 12 here. The tender for the project was released in October 2018 and was due to be completed in October 2021.

“Only 35 per cent work has been completed. Payment of Rs 30 crore has been released to date. The project is running behind schedule and is not expected to get completed within a year,” an official of the MC said.

The new building is set to replace the existing building of the MC located in the NIT zone. The authorities had decided to shift its headquarters to a more convenient place in Sector 12, which also houses the mini secretariat and district judicial complex.

Alleging irregularities, RTI activist Varun Sheokand said: “It is surprising that 70 per cent payment of the total cost of Rs 42 crore has reportedly been released, which is a mismatch with the work completed. Demanding a probe, the MC has already been mired in a major payment scam, in which a contractor was recently been arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau.”

OP Kardam, Executive Engineer, MC, said the issue of drawing has led to a halt.

“Over 60 per cent of the budget has been spent on the base. The foundation of the building is already completed. It is likely to be ready within a year,” he said.