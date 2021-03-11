Over 200 acres of govt land under ‘illegal occupation’ in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 4

Despite anti-encroachment drives being carried out from time to time, it is reported more than 200 acres of land belonging to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and other government departments in the district is still allegedly encroached.

According to sources, while around 170 acres has been occupied by slum clusters and unauthorised colonies, 40 to 50 acres have been encroached by individuals or private organisations.

Though the civic body managed to recover 120 acres through the demolition drive at Khori last year, the authorities have been unable to earn any revenue or income in view of the land being designated as forest land, where no commercial activity is allowed. It is revealed that a majority of the slum clusters, which came up several decades ago, have been located on government land. Failure to take action at the time of the construction of such clusters has resulted in permanency of these structures with time and also due to political interests.

“The land mafia had encroached upon several green belts and many drains in the city, resulting in problems of drainage and sewage disposal,” Vishnu Goel, a social activist, said.

In response to an RTI filed in 2016, the authorities admitted that there were illegal encroachments in several acres in the Badkhal sub division. Colonies namely Rahul Colony, Kalyanpuri Colony, AC Nagar, Jamai Colony and Dayal Nagar are some of the locations.

The HSVP, in a drive in January 2021, had claimed to recover land worth Rs 200 crore in Sector 20A and 20B by demolishing over 125 structures. “Though an anti-encroachment cell was formed by the Faridabad MC in 2018, the problem persists with no long term strategy,” said an MC official.

No revenue from recovered land

Though the Faridabad MC managed to recover 120 acres through the demolition drive at Khori last year, the authorities have been unable to earn any revenue or income in view of the land being designated as forest land, where no commercial activity is allowed.