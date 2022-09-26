Over 200 Faridabad colony residents protest power outage, block road

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 25

Over 200 residents, including women and children, blocked the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road to protest against disrupted power supply for the past four days in a residential colony here today. With the police intervention, the blockade was lifted after 45 minutes, resulting in traffic snarls for about an hour.

“The residents of Jeevan Nagar Part 2 are facing power outages since September 21. In order to highlight their grievance, they had to resort to a blockade, as officials of the power department did not address the problem,” said Trilok Sharma, a local resident. He said a similar protest was also held on Saturday but the authorities concerned had failed to restore the power supply even after 96 hours.

It was revealed that on Wednesday night, following heavy downpour, power supply to the Jeevan Nagar colony got disrupted. It was restored around 2 pm today, after the demonstration.

One of the colony residents said the long power cut caused great inconvenience to students preparing for exams.

“We ran from pillar to post to get the power supply restored but the officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), including the Junior Engineer, failed to get the line repaired even after lodging more than 25 complaints in the past four days”, said Sanjay Panchal, another resident.

It was reported that the residents agreed to lift the protest after police assurance. According to the sources at power department, power supply remained affected between 12 to 36 hours in many areas of the district due to torrential rain.

#faridabad