Over 200 shanties gutted in massive Gurugram fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 9

More than 200 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a local slum near Ghasola village in Sector 49 area on Monday. As over 150 small and big gas cylinders burst in fire, it spread rapidly with smoke filling up the sky.

More than 20 fire engines were pressed into service and it took over 4 hours to control the fire. However, over 200 shanties were burnt by then. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the fire incident but some received mild burns while trying to take out their goods from the shanties.

Several families lost their valuables, including TVs, refrigerators, money, jewellery and important documents.More than 2000 people became homeless due to the fire. The local police, civil defense team and some private NGOs were on the spot helping them in their rehabilitation.

Officials from district administration also reached the spot who assured the affected people to provide food and other help to survive.

According to a fire official, it was around 11:30 am this morning that fire broke in one shanty and soon spread across the shanties. More than 20 firetenderswere pressed into service with around 100 fire fighters. After four hours of effort they controlled thefire.

Police said the slum residents were mostly from west Bengal. While men work as security guard, labourers etc., women mostly engage in housekeeping and domestic help.

“For the last several months, I saved Rs 42000 to send home, but all were burnt to ashes in the fire. Now there are no clothes left to wear and food to eat”, said Abdul, a resident.

“I got my salary on January 7 and kept it in a shanty to send home. But I did not know that these slums would catch fire and my hard earned money would be lost in this fire. Due to the fire, all the goods kept in the slum have been burnt. Only the clothes on my body are left,” said Nayeem, one of the residents.

Illegal slum set up by contractors

There are four contractors who have illegally built slums by occupying government land near Ghasola village in Sector 49. Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 per shanty were collected from the people living in these slums. A massive fire had also broken out in the same place two years back.

“The slum was built illegally on government land and action will be taken against the culprits. We are looking into the rehabilitation of the slum residents. Due to cold, we will adjust them in rain basera for the time being,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram.

