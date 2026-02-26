DT
Home / Haryana / 'Over 21.55 lakh students enrolled in govt schools'

‘Over 21.55 lakh students enrolled in govt schools’

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:55 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
As many as 21,55,687 students were enrolled in government schools across Haryana during 2025-26, out of which 7,94,280 belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, the state government informed the House in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Pooja.

The government stated that the present teacher-student ratio in primary classes (I–V) stands at 27:1, at upper primary level (VI–VIII) 18:1, and at secondary/senior secondary level (IX–XII) 22:1.

However, the reply revealed that 298 government schools in the state have no regular teacher, while 1,051 schools are functioning with only one permanent teacher.

The government maintained that periodic rationalisation of teaching staff was being carried out based on enrolment and prescribed Teacher-Pupil Ratio (TPR) norms to ensure equitable distribution of teachers. “Online transfer drives for need-based posting of teachers in deficit schools, filling up of vacant posts through regular recruitment and promotion and engagement of teachers through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) are some of the steps being taken to manage the shortfall,” the reply stated.

Responding to another question on higher education, the government said efforts were underway to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the state. As per the latest report available on the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) portal, the GER was 28.1 in 2018-19, 28.2 in 2019-20, 31.1 in 2020-21, 33.3 in 2021-22 and 34.8 in 2022-23. The government stated that it had taken several measures to boost enrolment in higher education.

