Over 25,000 MT ‘illegal’ mining material stolen

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 3

As much as 25,101 MT raw mining material was allegedly stolen in Gohra Bani village of Yamunanagar district. As per the Mines and Geology Department, the penalty for this illegally excavated material amounts to Rs 75,40,300.

The case came to light when a joint team of the CM’s flying squad and the Geology Department, Yamunanagar, conducted a raid at several stone crushers and screening plants in Gohra Bani village on September 27.

On the complaint of mining inspector Rohit Singh Rana, a case was registered against several persons, including land owners and plant owners, under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act at the Bilaspur police station on October 1.

“The legal mining quarry in this area has been lying non-functional for a long time. Therefore, the excavation of 25,101 MT raw mining material could not go undetected,” said Omdutt Sharma, District Mining Officer. He added that an FIR has been registered against all persons involved in this illegal mining activity.

