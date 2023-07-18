Over 25 major, link roads damaged along Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 17

Flooding has damaged major and link roads, connecting villages along the Yamuna. The assessment of the PWD (B&R) to determine the losses is going, but a report collected so far has revealed that over 25 roads in the villages situated along the Yamuna were damaged due to submerging and the discharge of around 3.4 lakh cusecs of water last week.

After the water started receding, the PWD (B&R) started the assessment of the damage to the roads. A couple of roads have been washed away in the flood, causing losses to the department and separated some villages from others. Three roads are still submerged. The authorities are calculating the losses to the department due to the floods. As per an estimate, there has been a loss of around Rs 1.5 crore to the department only in the villages where the Yamuna water created havoc, said an official of the department.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, roads, including Kalsora-Islam Nagar, Matak Majri to Biana, Randoli road, Nagla Roran to Gheer, Baragoan to Kunjpura, Kunjpura to Mugal Majra, Kunjpura to Jaroli, Garpur Tapu road, Bir Majri road, Biana to Shahpur road, Rasulpur road, are among the major ones which were either washed away or have suffered damage and developed deep potholes, posing accident threat to people.

“Apart from destroying crops and livelihood, the flood has caused damage to roads due to which most of the roads in the villages along the Yamuna are unfit to commute. Deep potholes are causing accident threat, while a couple of roads have been washed out completely. The department should take action and repair these with immediate effect,” said Yashpal, a farmer of Modipur village.

Sandeep Singh, XEN PWD (B&R), said they had started the repair work from the annual maintenance funds so that these roads could be made motorable. The assessment of the losses was being done. For the permanent repair of these roads, fresh tenders would be floated, he added.

