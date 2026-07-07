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Home / Haryana / Over 250 mango varieties to go on display at Pinjore Mango Mela from July 10

Over 250 mango varieties to go on display at Pinjore Mango Mela from July 10

3-day festival at Yadavindra Gardens to feature mango competitions, cultural performances, food courts, craft bazaars and special bus services

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:14 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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More than 250 varieties of mangoes will be showcased during the three-day annual Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, beginning July 10.

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Major commercial mango varieties competing at the fair include Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Amrapali, Bombay Green (Malda), Ratol, Mallika, Ambika and Ramkela. Mango growers from across the country will participate in the event and display a diverse range of mango varieties.

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The fair will feature a host of activities, competitions and evening cultural programmes. The opening day will begin with student competitions, including rangoli, drawing, poster-making and a mango quiz. Visitors will also be treated to performances by folk and cultural artists.

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Cultural programmes will feature performances by Nagada Party, Jangam Party, Bigpiper Group, Bean Party, Ektara Party, Kaleidoscope Dance Group and several singers and performers.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the three-day Mango Mela on July 10.

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A fresh round of activities will be organised on the second day, July 11, including student competitions in group dance, story writing, slogan writing, nail art and handwriting.

On the final day, July 12, competitions such as group singing, drawing, Best Out of Waste, mehndi and mango-eating contests will be held. Punjabi singers will entertain visitors during the evening cultural programme.

The gardens, palaces, ramparts and bastions will be illuminated with special lighting throughout the event. A multi-cuisine food court will offer a variety of delicacies, including Indian street food, Punjabi cuisine, South Indian dishes and Chinese fare.

Another major attraction will be the Crafts Bazaar, where artisans and weavers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan will display and sell handloom and handicraft products.

For the convenience of visitors, Haryana Roadways will operate special buses during the fair and introduce dedicated routes from Kalka, Panchkula and Chandigarh to Pinjore.

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