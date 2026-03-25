Over 250 pharma, cosmetic, medical device makers in state hit by West Asia conflict

The ongoing unrest in West Asia is now a full-blown economic disruptor for the whole world. While headlines often focus on oil prices and energy markets, the unrest effects are hitting unexpected sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and medical devices.

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The state has over 250 pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical devices manufacturing units having an annual turnover of around Rs 5,000 crore, and the crisis has resulted into skyrocketing costs, delayed supplies and an uncertain future for industries that rely heavily on global raw material chain and products being manufactured with the help of petro-chemicals.

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The pharma manufacturers tell a stark story as paracetamol, once priced at around Rs 250-270 per kg now costs Rs 600-650 per kg, while antibiotics have seen a 20-30 per cent hike. Similarly, surgical items are up by 20-30 per cent, and packaging material –aluminum foil, and others have surged by 20-30 per cent. Besides, freight rates for both imports and exports have jumped 20-30 per cent, increasing the crisis.

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RL Sharma, president of Haryana Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (HPMA), said the pharma industry was dependent on other countries and unrest in West Asia has created a major crisis. “For the raw material of the pharma industry, all countries are dependent on one another. We get raw material from China, which also procures some material from other countries along with generating itself. We get packing material from South Korea, including aluminum foil, PVC and others. Due to restrictions on air routes, the material is not reaching the destination,” he said.

He said this interdependence meant that unrest in one region impacted the entire supply chain. China remains the main supplier of raw materials, but with freight disruptions and global instability, even its role as a stabiliser is under strain.

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“Pharma industry should be given incentives so that it could meet the increasing prices of different commodities,” he demanded.

Rajiv Malhotra, a pharma manufacturer, said, “The West Asia unrest has hit the industry very hard as it has increased the rates of basic items—raw material and packaging material. We are not getting raw material, due to which we are not able to deliver our orders in time.”

The cosmetic manufacturers are equally vulnerable. Rohit Gupta, a cosmetic producer, highlighted how petroleum-based imports from West Asia formed the backbone of shampoos, soaps, conditioners and creams. Sulphur, used in hair care products, and propylene glycol, a key ingredient in multiple cosmetic formulations, are now in short supply. Prices have shot up by 70–90 per cent, leaving manufacturers worried, he added.

Packaging materials, also derived from petroleum, have not been spared. The double blow—raw material shortages and packaging cost hikes—has made cosmetics production

precarious, Gupta said.

Medical device manufacturers are facing similar challenges. From surgical instruments to diagnostic kits, the reliance on imported metals, plastics, and specialised components has left them vulnerable. With freight costs rising and availability shrinking, timely delivery of critical devices is becoming increasingly difficult.

Sanjay Manocha, member of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), demanded that the Union Government should provide them relief. He said the industry was witnessing unprecedented increase in key input costs, including nearly 50 percent rise in prices of critical plastics used in medical disposables, over 20 per cent increase in packaging materials and diesel-based self-generated power. “There is limited availability and near doubling of PNG gas prices and many manufacturers rely on power generation and process heating,” he said.

He said if the government wished to provide relief to medical devices industries, it should provide rebates of 2.5 per cent on raw material imports and 5 per cent on component imports for three month.