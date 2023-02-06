Over 26K hectares in Aravallis to be brought under green cover

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 5

In a big push to afforestation in the National Capital Region (NCR), 26,462 hectares will be brought under green cover in the Aravallis.

The proposed forest, which will be planted under the compensatory afforestation policy, will compensate for the loss of green cover in Nicobar Island, where a project, including an international airport is coming up.

The forest will be brought under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and will get status of ‘protected’ forest.

As per the norms of the policy, states with forest cover of greater than 75 per cent of total area cannot be chosen for compensatory afforestation. Since Andaman and Nicobar Islands has more than 82 per cent forest cover, Haryana, which has around 3 per cent forest cover, was chosen for the project.

The project has raised hopes of the environmentalists. “The present government has no concern for Aravallis. The authorities concerned are trying to exclude maximum forest area from protected status and use it for other purposes. If such a large area is classified as protected forest then it will benefit the NCR,” Jitender Bhadana, member of Save Aravali Trust, said.

Local villagers have also welcomed the proposal. “We have survived in harmony with the forest for centuries. Ever since waste dumping and haphazard construction started in the area, pollution has become a cause for concern. We will wholeheartedly support the project,” Rajiv Yadav, a former sarpanch of a village in Charkhi Dadri, said.