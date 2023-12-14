Over 2L sanctioned posts vacant in Haryana govt depts

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, December 13

Even as lakhs of educated youth are desperately looking for government jobs in Haryana, over 2.09 lakh (around 45 per cent of the sanctioned posts) regular posts are vacant in the state.

Of the 4.66 lakh sanctioned posts, only around 2.57 lakh have been filled on regular basis, data accessed by The Tribune reveals.

The Education Department has the dubious distinction of having the maximum number of around 71,000 vacancies, 42,014 as regards elementary education and 28,884 in the secondary education department. The total number of sanctioned posts in the elementary education department is 93,473 and 63,943 in the secondary education department.

Process to fill 60K posts on: CM The process to fill 60,000 posts is underway. Meanwhile, the state government has strategically adjusted over 90,000 employees in various departments through its rationalising the outsourcing policy. —Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Fill regular posts on priority: SKS The Khattar government, whose record of providing employment to youth has been dismal, should fill 2.09 lakh regular posts on priority. Providing contractual employment through outsourcing is a cruel joke with lakhs of educated youths. —Subhash Lamba, Sarv karamchari sangh chief

With so many regular posts vacant, various departments are managing their routine administrative affairs with the help of outsourced staff. The state reportedly has 1.28 lakh outsourced employees.

The elementary education department has 25,668 outsourced employees, while the number is 4,206 in case of the secondary education department.

The Police Department, which has a sanctioned strength of 77,619, has 21,628 vacancies. The vacancy backlog for the Health Department is pegged at 10,604. The total sanctioned strength for the Health Department is 25,468.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department (sanctioned strength 20,463) has 12,144 vacancies. The other departments having substantial vacancies include Transport (9,739), Public Works Department (8,748), Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development (7,435), Higher Education (7,185), Animal Husbandry (5,738), Public Health Engineering (5,073), Fire Services (3,320) and Medical Education and Research (2,867).