Over 3,000 cases of ‘offences against state’ pending in Haryana courts: National Crime Record Bureau

Only 13.6 per cent cases of “offences against state” ended in conviction in Haryana, while 3,124 were pending in various courts at the end of 2021, according to the “Crime in India-2021” report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The offences against the state included sedition; imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration; offences under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act.

In 2021, 169 cases of offences against the state were registered in Haryana, which included 157 under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, five for sedition, three under the Official Secrets Act and two each under the Unlawful Activities Act and those relating to imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration. In all, 151 persons were arrested.

The number of such cases was 199 and 572 during 2020 and 2019, respectively.

By the end of 2021, the police were able to file chargesheets in 60.2 per cent cases under investigation including those registered during the previous years. The pendency was 26.1 per cent. Thirty cases were found true, but closed due to insufficient evidence, while 34 were declared false.

But the pendency of such cases before the Haryana courts is the third highest in the country, as per the NCRB’s report.

At the start of 2021, there were 3,159 cases pending before state courts from the previous year, while 97 were more added as the police filed chargesheets. Now, out of 3,256 cases before courts, 132 could be decided in one year. It included acquittals in 114 cases, where 162 persons were let off. Just 18 cases ended in conviction resulting in punishment for 24 persons. The conviction rate is 13.6 per cent.

In 2020 as well, just seven cases resulted in conviction, while acquittals happened in 115; the conviction rate was just 5.7 per cent.

At the end of 2021, 3,124 cases of “offences against state” were pending in Haryana courts with pendency percentage of 95.9. Only Uttar Pradesh (UP) with 9,235 cases and Tamil Nadu with 4,918 cases were having higher pending cases than Haryana.

The neighbouring Punjab was having just 151 cases, while Himachal Pradesh had 244 cases of “offences against state”, pending before the courts by the end of 2021.

