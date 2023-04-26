Over 3,000 challans issued for wrong-side driving in 3 months in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 25

Wrong-side driving continues to be one of the biggest challenges for traffic management in Gurugram. This has also led to many road mishaps.

In three months, the traffic police has issued 3,832 challans to violators, which is an average of over 42 challans per day. Three cops were injured last night after a tractor-tanker driver coming from the wrong side collided with the PCR in the convoy of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar.

Drivers taking the wrong side are playing with many lives on the road. Though police had increased the fine 10 times, this has still not stopped the violators from driving on the wrong side. Last year, around 50,000 challans were issued by the traffic police for the offence. This shows that no amount of efforts are producing the desired results.

Police have identified 38 places in the district that have reported large number of wrong-side driving.

In August last year, the Gurugram Traffic Police had increased the fine up to Rs 5,500. Despite this hefty penalty, the police failed to bring down the violations.

Local residents have their own logic behind driving on the wrong side. They complain of traffic mismanagement and that there aren’t the right cuts on roads for them to reach their destination. This is why they end up taking short cuts. Some of the causes behind driving on the wrong side are traffic jams and having to go to long distances for a U-turn.