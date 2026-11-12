Over 3 lakh beneficiaries to be covered under deworming drive in Mahendragarh

Deworming medicine albendazole will be administered to as many as 3,45,395 children and adolescents in Mahendragarh district during a state-level drive on November 12.

Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali chaired a meeting of the District Coordination Committee on Wednesday to review preparations for the programme.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials of all departments to work in coordination to ensure that no child was deprived of the medicine.

“The campaign will be conducted on November 12. Children and young people who are unable to receive the medicine on that day will be covered during a mop-up round scheduled for November 19. All left-out beneficiaries will be administered the medicine on that day,” she said.

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According to an official statement issued here today, the target is to administer albendazole tablets to 3,45,395 children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years in the district. Additionally, 25,461 women aged 20 to 24 years will also receive the medicine. The tablets will be provided free of cost.

In schools, the medicine will be administered under the supervision of teachers, while anganwadi workers will be responsible for administering it at anganwadi centres.

ASHA workers will administer the medicine to out-of-school children aged 6 to 19 years and women aged 20 to 24 years. In urban areas, the tablets will also be available at nearby booths, besides schools and anganwadi centres.

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Students of government and private colleges (up to the second year), polytechnics and ITIs will also be covered under the drive. The Labour Department has been asked to help gather information about the number of children living in labour colonies and working in industrial units and facilitate the setting up of booths.

Officials of the Education Department have also been directed to coordinate with private school representatives and the departments of Health, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj to spread awareness about maintaining cleanliness during the drive.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said worm infestations could cause anaemia, malnutrition and poor academic performance among children. Regular deworming medication could help prevent these problems, he added.

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Deputy Civil Surgeon (School Health) Dr Pankaj Yadav and District Programme Manager Sandeep Kumar were also present.