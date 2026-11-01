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Home / Haryana / Over 350 medals awarded at St Lawrence International School’s annual sports meet in Jagadhri

Over 350 medals awarded at St Lawrence International School’s annual sports meet in Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Officials during the sports meet at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri.
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St Lawrence International School, Pabni Road, Jagadhri, celebrated its annual sports meet under the guidance of Chairperson Rajni Sehgal. The event was attended by Suman Rani, Member of the Haryana State Commission for Women, as the chief guest, while Vijay Kumar was the guest of honour.

The programme commenced with a march-past by the four houses — Vindhya, Nilgiri, Himalaya and Shivalik — followed by the ceremonial lighting of the torch. Students enthusiastically participated in various sporting events, including basketball, volleyball, kho-kho, yoga, relay races and fun races.

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Addressing the students, Suman Rani highlighted the importance of sports in developing discipline, leadership, teamwork and self-confidence. She encouraged students to look beyond the virtual world of social media, channel their energy positively and strive towards their goals with dedication.

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Educationist MK Sehgal emphasised that determination, perseverance and the courage to face challenges were essential for success. The Chairperson reiterated that sports played a vital role in the holistic development of students and encouraged them to embrace a healthy lifestyle and use technology responsibly.

More than 350 medals and certificates were awarded to deserving students. Based on performance, Nilgiri House emerged as the overall champion and received the winner’s trophy. Principal Pooja Batra congratulated the winners and motivated all participants to continue striving for excellence.

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