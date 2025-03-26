Over 36 lakh pensioners denied annual rise, ex-minister demands ₹1,000 hike

Former Finance Minister and senior Haryana Congress leader Sampat Singh has alleged that for the first time in 10 years, over 36 lakh pension beneficiaries in Haryana have been denied their annual increase in financial assistance.

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Singh pointed out that 36,46,742 individuals from various categories, including Old Age Sammaan Pension recipients, widows, destitute women and children, and differently abled individuals, receive Rs 3,000 per month as pension.

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"Since 2014, the Haryana Government has consistently increased pensions every year. However, for the upcoming fiscal year, no such provision has been made in the Budget," Singh said.

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He said between 2014 and 2019, pensions were raised by Rs 200 annually, and from 2019 to 2024, the increase was Rs 250 per month. The lack of an increase in 2025 is a major setback for pensioners already struggling with high inflation, he said.

"These individuals are among the most deserving of financial assistance, yet the government has failed to provide them relief this year, worsening their financial hardship," Singh said. He demanded that the pension be increased by Rs 1,000 per month.

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Singh also criticised the delay in scholarship disbursement, pointing out that Rs 40 crore meant for post-matric scholarships under the PM Yasasvi component (for OBC, EBC, and DNT students) has not been released. Additionally, Rs 38 crore allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) remains pending.

"These funds were allocated for the financial year 2024-25 but have not been disbursed yet. I urge the government to release them immediately in the interest of the beneficiaries," he added.