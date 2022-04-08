Over 36 pc water samples fail chlorine test in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 7

As many as 36 per cent water samples tested negative for chlorine in Panipat in 2021, while around 18 per cent water samples tested negative for bacteriological test.

Violation of norms The basic cause of water pollution in the district is the violation of norms by industries, which directly contaminate groundwater. — Amit Kumar, Environmentalist Teams formed Water samples are being collected regularly by teams concerned to avert the outbreak of water-borne diseases such as diarrohoea, jaundice and hepatitis in the district. — Dr Karamvir Chopra, Dy Civil Surgeon, Panipat

The samples were collected to check the quantity of chlorine in water for the prevention of water-borne diseases.

As per the report, the Health Department collected 27,410 samples for chlorine test, while 373 samples were collected for bacteriological test in 2021. As many as 10,153 water samples tested negative for chlorine, which is over 36 per cent of the total samples collected by the department.

As per the available information, the Health Department collected 24,479 samples in 2020, of which 8,267 samples tested negative for chlorine, of the 26,905 samples collected by the department, 8,571 tested negative in 2019.

In 2018, the department collected 23,988 samples, of which 8,001 samples tested negative for chlorine.

Besides, the department also collected 373 samples for bacteriological test, of which 70 failed the test, in 2020, 267 samples were collected, of which 62 tested negative.

A total of 582 samples were collected in 2019, of which 177 tested negative. In 2018, 641 samples were collected, of which 211 tested negative in the bacteriological test.

“Panipat is an industrial town with thousands of textile industries operating in the district,” Amit Kumar, an environmentalist, said.

A team comprising an employee of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Health Department has been formed to collect more samples, Dr Karamvir Chopra, Deputy Civil Surgeon said.

“As the water sample tested negative for chlorine or bacteriological, reports have been sent to the PHED to ensure steps to chlorinate water properly to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases,” he added.