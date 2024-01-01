Over 360 illegal weapons seized in Gurugram this year

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 31

The Gurugram police arrested 466 persons in 352 cases and seized more than 360 illegal weapons from their possession this year. Besides, 338 others were arrested on the charges of drug smuggling.

According to the police data, the 466 persons were booked under the Arms Act for the possession and supply of illegal arms. On an average, the police seized more than one illegal weapon daily.

The seized weapons included 348 countrymade pistols, 11 revolvers, 511 cartridges, seven magazines and six knives. A large number of accused were involved in the supply of illegal arms from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region.

There has been a rise in the drug smuggling network in Gurugram as revealed by the increasing number of cases registered under the NDPS Act. As per the police data, a total of 338 persons were arrested against 267 cases registered under the NDPS Act since January 1. Large quantities of illegal drugs, including 1,097 kg marijuana, 3.34 kg sulfa, 0.94 kg heroin, 6.65 kg chura post and 1.21 kg of other drugs and banned medicines were seized from the accused’s possession.

Apart from this, 1,927 others were arrested under the Excise Act this year. In 1,573 FIRs registered, the police seized 1,62,766 bottles of illegal liquor and 46 litres of handmade liquor.

On the other hand, Gurugram also witnessed a surge in the prostitution cases with the arrest of 40 persons.

“Our police teams are always on alert to keep tabs on criminal activities. Owing to this, the police was able to nab more criminals and seize illegal arms, liquor and drugs from them this year,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

Arms supplied from other states

