Over 40% Haryana sportspersons vitamin D deficient, reveals Rohtak PGIMS study

Haryana’s sporting champions may be winning medals on the field, but many others are fighting a crucial battle off it.

Advertisement

A study conducted by PGIMS, Rohtak, has found vitamin D deficiency in more than 40 per cent of budding, state- and national-level sportspersons, raising serious concerns over their fitness, stamina and susceptibility to injuries.

Advertisement

The findings are part of a study conducted by the Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at PGIMS, Rohtak, involving 500 sportspersons, ranging from budding athletes to national-level players, who were training in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Panipat and Hisar districts.

Advertisement

The study assumes significance as Haryana continues to emerge as one of the country’s leading sporting hubs, with its athletes making a mark at national and international competitions. In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Haryana players accounted for one-third of India’s total medal haul.

According to the study, vitamin D deficiency was found to be a major factor behind complaints such as low stamina, fatigue and reduced bone strength among sportspersons. The researchers subsequently advised those found deficient to take steps to improve their vitamin D levels.

Advertisement

“During the study, we interacted with sportspersons to understand the problems they were facing during practice and in maintaining their physical fitness. Blood tests were then conducted to identify the underlying causes. Vitamin D deficiency emerged as a major factor contributing to low stamina, tiredness and reduced bone strength,” said Dr Rajesh Rohila, Head of the Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at PGIMS, Rohtak, while sharing the findings here on Tuesday.

Dr Rohila said inadequate exposure to effective sunlight was the main factor responsible for vitamin D deficiency in Haryana. Indoor lifestyles, extensive skin covering, air pollution and inadequate intake of vitamin D-rich or fortified foods could further contribute to the problem.

He stressed the need to improve awareness among sportspersons, coaches and support staff about injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, along with the importance of addressing nutritional deficiencies that can affect athletic performance.

“Against this backdrop, a state-level event, ‘Sports MedCon 2026’, is being organised at PGIMS, Rohtak, on August 30. Medical and sports science experts, sportspersons and coaches are expected to participate and discuss emerging trends in sports injuries, their treatment and the latest developments in sports medicine,” he added.