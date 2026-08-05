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Home / Haryana / Over 42.69 lakh electoral roll notices prepared in Haryana

Over 42.69 lakh electoral roll notices prepared in Haryana

EC’s SIR under way; electors urged to verify details and submit claims by August 30

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:52 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A student draws a rangoli of India's map during a rangoli competition organised by Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell to create awareness about SIR. Image credits/PTI
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As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the process of making the electoral roll error-free and updated under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 is under way.

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Under the campaign, notices are being issued to electors in cases involving unmapped electors and various types of discrepancies.

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Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A. Sreenivas said a total of 44,86,035 notices were required to be generated by July 31, 2026, of which 42,69,239 have been prepared so far. These notices are being served to the concerned electors through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), while the process of issuing notices in the remaining cases is also being expedited.

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Meanwhile, as of August 5, the Election Department has received 8,942 applications in Form-6, 194 in Form-7 and 8,294 in Form-8.

During the SIR  campaign, BLOs are carrying out various election-related tasks, including door-to-door verification, distribution and collection of forms, and disposal of claims and objections. Considering the scale and importance of the campaign, each BLO and BLO Supervisor will be given a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 in addition to their annual honorarium.

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The Chief Electoral Officer appealed to all eligible electors to verify their names in the draft electoral roll. If the name of any eligible elector is missing from the list, they should apply using Form-6. In case of any error in an elector’s details, Form-8 should be filled and submitted to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or the BLO by August 30, to ensure that the name of every eligible elector is correctly included in the final electoral roll.

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