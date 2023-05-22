Over 46K appear in HCS (Pre) exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services and Allied Services was conducted in a fair and transparent manner in six districts of the state today.

The Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission, said the examination was conducted in six districts at 341 centres. He said 93,600 candidates applied for the exam and was conducted in two sessions. In the morning session, 46,400 candidates appeared, while in the evening session, around 45,000 candidates came to take the exam.

A case of impersonation was registered at an examination centre in Faridabad. During the biometric process, it was found that a candidate had appeared in the HCS preliminary examination of July 2022 under a different name and had registered himself under some other name in this examination.

The examination was conducted at all centres under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and mobile jammers, he added.