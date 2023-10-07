Over 50 dhabas running ‘illegally’ along highway in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 6

As many as 58 dhabas situated along the National Highway-44 in the Karnal district limits are allegedly running illegally as they have not taken a change of land use (CLU) permission. The Town and Country Planning Department has served notices on them and started the sealing process.

The department has asked the dhaba owners to take permission, otherwise the sealing process will be initiated. As per officials, the CLU permission is mandatory to run dhabas, restaurants and other commercial activities on the restricted green belt along the national highway/ scheduled road.

“After a survey, we have identified 58 dhabas which are running without permission from the department. We have served notices on them. We sealed one dhaba last week,” said Om Parkash, DTP, Karnal.

A majority of the dhabas have come up on the 60-meter wide restricted green belt where construction activities are not allowed, he added.

After the notices were served on them, some dhaba owners came forward to apply for the CLU, the DTP added. He appealed to the people not to construct any dhabas, restaurants,or any other commercial establishments on such land, otherwise, action would be initiated as per law.

