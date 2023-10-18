Over 50 fined for GRAP violations

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 17

Even as the air quality index (AQI) continues to be moderate in most of the city, the MC has launched a crackdown on violators of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The plan’s Stage 1 has been implemented in the district, since October 1, and the MCG has so far imposed a fine of Rs 2,39,000 on 53 violators. A fine of Rs 1.20 lakh was imposed on 11 violators for throwing debris in open spaces, Rs 15,000 on three for burning garbage, Rs 19,000 on 26 for throwing garbage on roadsides and Rs 85,000 on 13 other violators.

Rainfall on Monday led to an improved AQI, but the authorities are still on their toes, an MCG official said. Instructions have been issued to contractors to ensure the compliance of GRAP at construction sites..

