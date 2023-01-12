Over 50 shanties gutted in massive Gurugram blaze

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 11

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out near Badshahpur area in Sector 66 today. More than 8 fire engines were pressed into service, and it took over 2 hours to control the fire, but nobody was hurt, said a fire officer.

Due to the fire, more than 200 people became homeless and lost their valuables, including money, jewellery and important documents. Some villagers are helping them with food and clothes. It may be noted that more than 200 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Monday in slums near Ghasola village in Sector 49 area.

According to a fire official, they got information around 10:15 am that a fire broke out in a shanty, and soon spread across around 50 shanties. The occupants immediately called the fire brigade, but due to a blast in mini gas cylinders, the fire spread rapidly, added the official.

After receiving information, 8 fire tenders and a team of 50 firefighters from Sector 29, Sector 37 and Udyog Vihar fire stations reached the spot. After two hours of efforts, they controlled the fire.

A senior police officer said there was a contractor who had illegally built slums by occupying vacant land, and charged Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per shanty per month. Action will be taken against him, he added.

“The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed to be a short circuit. It took 8 fire tenders, 50 firefighters and 2 hours to control it. Around 50 shanties were gutted, and our team saved about 200 adjoining shanties,” said Narender Singh, fire officer.

