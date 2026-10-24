Over 50 two-wheelers impounded in anti-drug trade drive in Ambala colony

The Ambala police have impounded over 50 two-wheelers during the ongoing campaign against drug peddlers and miscreants in the Deha colony of Ambala City.

According to the Ambala police spokesman, Police Post-4 is maintaining constant surveillance of suspicious individuals, vehicles without number plates and other suspicious activity in the area. As part of this ongoing operation, the police have impounded 52 two-wheelers over the past month. Of the two-wheelers, 50 per cent had no number plates and nearly 40 per cent bore Punjab registration number plates.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaipal, in-charge of the police post, said, “The verification process has revealed that four of these vehicles were stolen. A challan of Rs 21,000 has been issued for one of the motorcycles. Regular foot patrolling is being done throughout the Deha Colony and its surrounding areas. Simultaneously, an active intelligence network is being utilised to keep a close watch on the movements of suspicious individuals and vehicles.”

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The police patrolling and surveillance in Deha Colony and its surrounding areas will be intensified. Strict legal action will continue to be taken against those selling drugs, individuals involved in drug trafficking and any suspicious vehicles he added.

As per the Ambala police, Deha Colony has long been considered a sensitive area in terms of drug trafficking. Action has previously been taken against several individuals involved in drug trafficking cases here. Proceedings are also underway, in accordance with the law, against assets acquired through illegal drug trafficking. As part of this ongoing effort, 12 houses in Deha Colony were sealed earlier this year.

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The police spokesman said sincere efforts were being made by the district police to break the drug supply chains, identify those involved in the sale of narcotics and take action against assets acquired through drug trafficking. As part of this campaign, more than 250 individuals have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the recovery of ‘chitta’ since January this year.