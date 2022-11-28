Over 50% winners in M'Garh, Rewari with us, claims BJP

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh/Rewari, Nov 27

After the declaration of the results for the zila parishad (ZP) elections, BJP leaders in Rewari and Mahendragarh today claimed that more than 50 per cent victorious ZP candidates were associated with the BJP. However, no major parties, including the BJP, Congress and JJP, contested the elections on their symbol.

Counting held peacefully, says State Election commissioner State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the counting of votes for the election of 411 members of zila parishads and 2,964 members of panchayat samitis in 143 blocks for all 22 districts was peacefully completed on Sunday

A notification as regards names of winners would be issued in the state gazette before November 30, he said

In Mahendragarh, former minister and senior BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma claimed that 11 out of 19 winning candidates in the ZP polls were associated with his party. In a press release, Sharma claimed that five of them, including Rakesh (Ward-10), Bimal Yadav (W-2), Santosh (W-3), Sunil Yadav (W-8) and Devendra Yadav (W-5) met him at his house in Mahendragarh town after the results and took his blessings. “The ZP chairman will be from the BJP,” he claimed.

Earlier, the counting of the votes started at eight places in Mahendragarh district in the morning amid tight security arrangements. Winners were given away certificates at Panchayat Bhawan in Narnaul town.

Other winning candidates of ZP included Vachnai Nath (Ward-1), Poonam Devi (W-4), Pooja Gurjar (W-6), Ajit Singh (W-7), Sunil (W-8), Urmila Devi (W-11), Sachin (W-12), Rekha (W-13), Poonam Kumari (W-14), Ajay (W-15), Bhim Singh (W-16), Priyanka (W-17), Shyam Sunder (W-18) and Meena Devi (W-19).

In Rewari, the BJP district president Hukam Chand Yadav claimed that 13 out of the 18 winners of the ZP polls had affiliation with the party and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. “Two of the winning candidates are office-bearers of the party,” he added.

As per information provided by the Rewari district administration, Vinod Kumar won the elections from Ward-1 of zila parishad, Sharda Devi (Ward-2), Jeewan Hitashi (W-3), Neeraj Kumar (W-4), Sarita Yadav (W-5), Surender (W-6), Meenakshi (W-7), Jai Singh (W-8), Luxmi Devi (W-9), Saroj Mehra (W-10), Maniram (W-11), Sunita Devi (W-12), Niranjan Lal (W-13), Manoj (W-14), Rekha (W-15), Meena Kumari (W-16), Mahender Singh (W-17) and Neelam Yadav (W-18).