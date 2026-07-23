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Home / Haryana / Over 55,000 sign up for run against drugs in Yamunanagar district

Over 55,000 sign up for run against drugs in Yamunanagar district

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Preeti at a press conference in Yamunanagar.
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The district administration of Yamunanagar will organise a public awareness marathon ‘Nashe se Jung-Yamunanagar ke Sang’ on July 26 under the Haryana Government’s ‘Nasha Chhodo-Jeevan Jodo’ campaign.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the programme and will flag off the marathon.

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Deputy Commissioner Preeti held a press conference at the District Secretariat on Wednesday regarding the awareness marathon. Addressing mediapersons, she said, “The anti-drug marathon will begin at 5.15 am from Matka Chowk, Jagadhri, and will pass through various locations in the city before concluding at the same location.” She said over 55,000 citizens had registered for the five-kilometre race and 687 citizens had registered for the 10-kilometre race. “The first, second and third-place winner in this anti-drug race will receive prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 51,000 respectively. Participants finishing fourth to tenth places will also receive prizes of Rs 5,100 each,” she added.

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She further said that participants from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi would take part in the event.

She urged public representatives to register themselves through the participant portal.

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During the press conference, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said that police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the marathon.

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