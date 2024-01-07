Over Rs 6.26 crore fine imposed in Palwal district for traffic violations in past year

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, January 6

A fine of Rs 6.29 crore has been imposed for traffic rules violations in the past 12 months in Palwal district. During the period, 37,141 vehicles have been challaned and 1,966 impounded.

According to the details available with the district police, the offences have been detected during a drive that had been going on in the district since January 1, 2023. The police said it has led to penalisation of the traffic rules offenders on a large scale, resulting in imposition of penalties amounting to Rs 6,26,29,800 which is the highest in the past few years. While as many as 37,141 vehicles were issued challans for various violations, around 1,966 vehicles were impounded. These include 200 cracker sound emitting motorcycles that were caught during the routine checking at various spots. Action was also taken against 87 violators using tinted glasses on vehicles. While a fine of Rs 10,000 is applicable on vehicles emitting noise through modified silencers, at least five motorcycles have been imposed with individual penalty of Rs 35,000 in this period.

Claiming that modified silencers in the motorcycles are illegal, SP Anshu Singla said that such an offence was not only punishable with a heavy fine but it could invite legal prosecution also if the offenders tend to ignore the warning. The auto workshop owners and mechanics who are found to be involved in the modification of the silencers may also be prosecuted under the legal provisions, she added.

Issuing an appeal to the residents to follow the traffic rules, a police official said that any information regarding traffic rules violation including usage of cracker sound motorcycles and tinted glasses on vehicles could be provided either to the SHO, traffic police on his mobile number 8930202034 or the nearest police station. The identity of the informer will not be revealed, the official added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal