Over 60 illegal bleach houses operating on Panipat farmland

More than 60 illegal bleach houses are allegedly operating in agricultural areas of Panipat district in violation of environmental norms, raising concerns over industrial pollution and groundwater contamination.

Advertisement

Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati has once again collected evidence related to the alleged illegal units and submitted it to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), demanding immediate action.

Advertisement

Gulati alleged that the bleaching units were functioning without valid permissions and environmental compliances, while discharging untreated industrial effluent into drains, sewers and underground through illegal reverse borewell systems.

Advertisement

“With the support of local sources, field inspections, photographs and drone videography, scores of illegal bleach houses were found operational in different villages and agricultural belts of the district,” Gulati said.

In his complaint to the HSPCB, Gulati stated that over 60 illegal bleach houses were currently operational in areas including Didwari, Naultha, Dahar, Israna, Palri, Chamrara, Garhi Chhaju and parts of Samalkha.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the units were allegedly being operated in agricultural fields with the support of landowners without obtaining mandatory permissions and consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The complainant further alleged that the units were releasing chemically contaminated wastewater directly into nearby drains and canals, which eventually flow into the Yamuna, thereby contributing to pollution of the river and causing severe environmental damage.

“The discharge of untreated effluent is also adversely affecting groundwater, agricultural land and public health in the surrounding areas,” Gulati said.

He maintained that operation of such units without adequate effluent treatment facilities and statutory approvals amounted to a serious violation of environmental laws and directions issued by pollution control authorities from time to time.

Gulati said he had shared geo-tagged locations, photographs and videos of the alleged illegal bleach houses with the HSPCB and demanded surprise inspections at all identified sites by the Pollution Control Board, district administration and other departments concerned.

He also sought closure of the units and imposition of environmental compensation (EC) on the violators.

Bhupender Singh Chahal, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said a joint team would be constituted by the Deputy Commissioner comprising officials from the HSPCB, District Town Planner office, BDPO and other departments.

“After collecting information about the owners of the land, action would be initiated against them accordingly,” Chahal said. He added that surveys would also be conducted to identify illegal bleach houses operating in the district.