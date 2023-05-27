Over 63K mobile connections cut by DoT in state

Chandigarh, May 26
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has disconnected 63,486 mobile connections which were found to be issued with forged identity documents in Haryana. The action was taken from January 2022 to April 2023 when DoT verified the telecom SIM subscribers’ data in the state through its artificial intelligence-based facial recognition tool ASTR, the NextGen platform for detecting and weeding out fake/forged SIMs.
The illegal connections were detected after similar images with different names were matched in the subscriber data. Based on the analysis, the telecom service providers have also blacklisted point of sales (POSs), the SIM sales agents for service providers who were involved in such fraudulent activities. From January 2022 to April 2023, 48 complaints/FIRs were registered by telecom service providers for investigation.
