Over 68,000 farmers claim crop loss relief in 5 districts of Haryana

Rohtak, April 2
A total of 68,800 farmers in five districts — Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri — have so far approached local offices of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to get compensation for their rabi crop losses due to the unseasonal rains, coupled with hailstorms and high-velocity winds, in the past one month.
15,000 uninsured farmers too report loss
Three spells of unseasonal rains and hailstorms had caused extensive damage to wheat crop in every block of the district. Besides insured farmers, more than 15,000 uninsured farmers had reported their loss on the E-kshatipurti portal. Deepak, SDO (Agriculture), Rewari
All these farmers have insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY).
Sources said over 30,000 farmers in Mahendragarh, 15,000 each in Rewari and Charkhi Dadri, 5,500 in Jhajjar and 3,300 in Rohtak district had so far moved applications for the crop compensation under the PMFBY, while the number of uninsured farmers was likely to be much more than this in all districts.
“Over 200 villages in Mahendragarh district are the worst-affected by these rains and hailstorms, due to which wheat and mustard crops suffered a loss up to 70 per cent. The farmers now have no option but to depend on crop compensation for their livelihood,” said a local official of the Agriculture Department.
Balwant Shaharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Narnaul, confirmed that over 30,000 insured farmers had so far applied for the compensation under the PMFBY, while the number of uninsured farmers, who reported on the E-Kshatipurti portal for crop losses, was also similar.
Deepak, SDO (Agriculture), Rewari, said three spells of unseasonal rains and hailstorms had caused extensive damage to wheat crop in every block of the district. Besides insured farmers, more than 15,000 uninsured farmers had also reported their crop loss on the E-kshatipurti portal.
Mahabir Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak, said crop losses due to the spell of hail on Saturday were being assessed whereas, 3,300 affected farmers had so far sought claim under the PMFBY.
Meanwhile, khap leaders, led by Surendra Solanki, president, Palam 360 Khap panchayat, on Sunday visited Soldha, Lova, Siddhipur, Gubhaba and Luksar villages in Jhajjar district to take stock of crop losses.
“Wheat and mustard crops have suffered cent per cent losses due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms, hence the government should give adequate compensation to the farmers immediately to bail them out of this crisis,” Solanki added.
Over 1L register on relief portal
- Cooperative and Public Health Engineering Minister Banwari Lal said 1,02,627 farmers of the state have registered 5.73 lakh acres of land on the e-Fasal Kshatipurti portal for compensation for their damaged crops
- He said the portal had been re-opened to provide relief to the farmers from crop loss. Farmers who have not registered can easily upload their crop loss data on the portal
