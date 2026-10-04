Over 70 participants showcase skills at Yogasana competition

The 6th District Yogasana Championship was organised at National Heritage Public School, Jagadhri, with great enthusiasm and participation. More than 70 participants showcased their yogasana skills, displaying remarkable flexibility, balance, concentration, discipline and dedication during the championship.

The event was organised under the leadership of Astha Rana, president of Yogasana, and under the guidance of the Patanjali Foundation, led by Baba Ramdev, and Jaideep Arya, chairperson of the Haryana Yog Aayog. The championship aimed to promote interest in yoga and asanas among students in a joyful, engaging and meaningful manner. The event provided young participants with an inspiring platform to showcase their talent while developing confidence, perseverance and self-discipline.

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Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, he encouraged them to adopt yogasana as a way of life and emphasised its importance for a healthy body, a peaceful mind and a positive outlook.

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“The impressive performances reflected the participants’ hard work and determination, making the championship a celebration of health, harmony and youthful enthusiasm,” said Vishwanath. The event concluded with the message that yoga is not merely an exercise but a way of life that promotes physical strength, mental peace, confidence and inner balance.