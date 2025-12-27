DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Over 70 sanitation workers protest job loss in Fatehabad

Over 70 sanitation workers protest job loss in Fatehabad

Workers unemployed after MC did not renew sanitation contract

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 03:30 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sanitation workers hold a protest at the Fatehabad Municipal Council office on Friday.
Advertisement

More than 70 sanitation workers in Fatehabad town have been rendered jobless after the Municipal Council did not renew a cleaning contract of a private contractor. The workers were hired by the contractor, who handled the city’s sanitation work.

Advertisement

After the contract period ended, the MC did not renew it. As a result, the workers were suddenly removed from their jobs.

Advertisement

Angry over the decision, the workers began a protest on Friday under the banner of the Municipal Employees’ Union. They staged a sit-in at the MC office and raised slogans against the state government and the local administration.

Advertisement

The protesting workers said they had been ignored by officials and were left jobless without any notice. “We should be reinstated with immediate effect,” a protester said. They threatened to intensify the agitation if authorities failed to take a quick action.

The union demanded that the council should immediately extend the sanitation contract and rehire all workers. If the contract cannot be renewed, the MC should provide work to the affected employees.

Advertisement

The workers said their families depend entirely on this income and that the delay in a decision has pushed them into financial hardship.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts