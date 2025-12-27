Over 70 sanitation workers protest job loss in Fatehabad

More than 70 sanitation workers in Fatehabad town have been rendered jobless after the Municipal Council did not renew a cleaning contract of a private contractor. The workers were hired by the contractor, who handled the city’s sanitation work.

After the contract period ended, the MC did not renew it. As a result, the workers were suddenly removed from their jobs.

Angry over the decision, the workers began a protest on Friday under the banner of the Municipal Employees’ Union. They staged a sit-in at the MC office and raised slogans against the state government and the local administration.

The protesting workers said they had been ignored by officials and were left jobless without any notice. “We should be reinstated with immediate effect,” a protester said. They threatened to intensify the agitation if authorities failed to take a quick action.

The union demanded that the council should immediately extend the sanitation contract and rehire all workers. If the contract cannot be renewed, the MC should provide work to the affected employees.

The workers said their families depend entirely on this income and that the delay in a decision has pushed them into financial hardship.