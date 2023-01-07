Over 700 TB patients adopted

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 6

Aimed at eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 from society, TB patients are being adopted by the health authorities, NGOs and other stakeholders under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched in September 2022.

As per the authorities, under the community support programme, TB patients can be adopted and cared for by an individual, elected representatives, or institutions.

At present, there are nearly 1,990 active TB patients in the district, of them 712 have been adopted by doctors, NGOs, and other stakeholders under the community support programme. Those who are coming forward for the support are called ‘Nikshay Mitra’ who will ensure four-type support, including nutritional diet, additional diagnostic, additional nutritional supplements and vocational support.

So far, 486 patients have been adopted by an NGO, ‘Do Better’, at Nissing and Nilokheri blocks, an NGO has adopted 22 in Gharaunda block, 60 patients have been adopted by the Civil Surgeon office, 13 by the health authorities in Assandh block and 20 by the health authorities in Indri block.