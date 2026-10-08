Over 73K children screened for health issues in Yamunanagar

The Health Department has intensified the screening of children across Yamunanagar district under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), with more than 73,000 children examined till August 2026.

The screening has helped identify a range of health problems, including defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, and developmental delays and disabilities, requiring timely medical intervention.

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According to the Health Department, 73,184 children were screened at 1,281 Anganwadi centres up to August this year. Of these, 34,592 (35.62 per cent) children were found to be in the disease category, 263 (0.27 per cent) in the defects-at-birth category, 7,140 (7.11 per cent) in the deficiencies category and 2,511 (2.5 per cent) in the category of developmental delays and disabilities. The figures indicate the scale of health-related issues being detected among children at an early stage.

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Health Department authorities said such cases were being followed up and children were being referred to appropriate health facilities for further examination and treatment. Acting Civil Surgeon of Yamunanagar, Dr Divya Mangla, said medicines were being provided to children according to the health problems identified during screening.

She said the objective was to ensure that children were diagnosed with any medical condition and received appropriate treatment without unnecessary delay. “After screening, medicines are provided according to the health problems that come to light,” Dr Divya Mangla said.

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She said the RBSK initiative was aimed at detecting health problems among children at an early stage so that treatment and corrective measures could be started promptly.

“Early identification is particularly important in cases involving defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases and developmental delays and disabilities, as timely intervention can help prevent complications and improve a child’s development,” Dr Divya Mangla said.

The department has also expanded the screening programme to government schools. As many as 27,228 children studying in 266 government schools had been screened by August this year. The teams visit schools to examine children for various health and developmental issues and identify those who may require further medical attention. Officials said the exercise had assumed greater significance as a considerable number of children had been found suffering from various health problems during the screening.

“The screening programme covers children associated with both Anganwadi centres and government schools. Health teams examine children for illnesses as well as physical and developmental concerns,” Dr Divya Mangla added.

The department has deployed 11 mobile health teams to take healthcare services closer to children. The mobile teams also examine different aspects of children’s health and development and facilitate further medical assessment whenever a problem is detected.