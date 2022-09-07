Over 80,000 traffic challans issued to violators in Gurugram in August

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 7

Motorists in Gurugram give to hoots to traffic rules if the data of challans issued by traffic police in a month is any indication.

Over 80,000 challans were issued by traffic police in August month, including 3,904 for wrong side driving.

The Gurugram traffic police have issued about 30,000 more challans in August as compared to July.

As per the data provided by the traffic police, 5008 challans were issued for high security number plates, 871 for dangerous driving, 1,665 for more than seating capacity, 409 for no entry, 74 for using black film, 18 challans for using beacon on vehicles, 1312 for without number plates, 34 for using pressure horn, 76 for commercial use of tractors and 158 of lane change while 70,047 challans were issued for other traffic-related offences.

The traffic police collected fine to the tune of Rs 94 lakh in July for over 52,164 challans issued, while in August revenue of over Rs 1.85 crore was earned from traffic offenders for over 83,462 challans.

“In August, more than 10 different campaigns were conducted and it will continue. To make people aware of traffic rules, we have also started a public outreach, awareness campaign and student police cadet programme,” said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic.