Over one-fourth food samples fail test in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 1

As many as 25 of the 85 food samples collected from January to April this year in Faridabad district have been found to have failed the laboratory test.

According to the officials of the Food and Drug Administration, the sample failure rate is around 29.41 per cent in the district.

“The report of another nine samples collected in May and two samples sent for retest (referral) is awaited,” an official of the Food and Drug Administration said.

The total number of samples collected between January 1 and May 30 is 96.

“According to details of the report of the Food and Drug Administration, the failed samples have been put in different categories. While as many as 17 samples have been found of sub-standard quality, seven have been detected as cases of misbranding (fake) and one sample is unsafe for consumption. Prosecution against the sellers/shopkeepers, whose samples have been found failed, has been initiated,” a department official said.

All samples lifted were submitted for the test at a government laboratory in Chandigarh, he added.

Prithvi Singh, designated official of the Food and Drug Administration here, said a time period of 30 days is allowed for filing referral appeal if applicants were not satisfied with the sample report.

“Two samples lifted in five months have been sent to the referral laboratory. A penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh is admissible in the cases of sub-standard report, Rs 3 lakh for misbranding with a sentence up to six months jail and up to Rs 5 lakh for the samples found unsafe for consumption,” Singh said.