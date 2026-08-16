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Home / Haryana / Over Rs 207 pending under Bhavantar Yojana, claims farmer leader Satpal Kaushik

Over Rs 207 pending under Bhavantar Yojana, claims farmer leader Satpal Kaushik

The farmer leader says Haryana government had announced that if crop prices fell below a certain level, farmers’ losses would be compensated under Bhavantar Yojana

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:44 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Farmer leader Satpal Kaushik said that farmers in Haryana were upset as they had not received funds under the Bhavantar Yojana.

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He said the government had announced that if crop prices fell below a certain level, farmers’ losses would be compensated under the Bhavantar Yojana. However, farmers had not received the compensation to date.

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He further said that the amount due under the Bhavantar Yojana for potato crops was more than Rs 200 crore. The potato crop was sold in the market in February-March 2026, but farmers were still waiting for the Bhavantar amount to be credited to their accounts.

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“Similarly, the amount due under the Bhavantar Yojana for dhaincha and mung beans, amounting to more than Rs 7 crore, has also not reached the farmers’ accounts so far,” alleged Kaushik. He said farmers had sown dhaincha after purchasing expensive seeds in the last week of April and the first week of May, and their crops had also been verified.

He said the Chief Minister had previously announced that funds for dhaincha and mung beans had been released, but payments had not yet been made to the farmers.

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He further said that, according to government data, dhaincha and mung beans had been sown on 70,000 acres, which was very low. The main reason for this, he said, was the lack of timely availability of seeds to farmers.

“The Centre and the state governments are anti-farmer. Neither fertilisers, nor seeds, nor medicines are available on time. Farmers are being exploited and harassed under the government’s patronage, leading farmers across the country and in the state to turn away from farming,” alleged Kaushik.

He demanded that the government release the approximately Rs 200 crore due under the Bhavantar Yojana for potato crops into the farmers’ accounts as soon as possible.

“Similarly, the outstanding payments for dhaincha and mung beans should also be made immediately,” said Kaushik.

The farmer leader urged the government not to further harass farmers and to immediately settle all outstanding payments.

“The government is hurting farmers at every step, as there is a huge difference between the government’s actions and its promises,” alleged Satpal Kaushik.

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