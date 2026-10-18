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Home / Haryana / Over Rs 6,000 crore to be spent on canals’ upgrade in Haryana: Ex-MP

Over Rs 6,000 crore to be spent on canals’ upgrade in Haryana: Ex-MP

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:21 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Kiran Choudhry. File Photo
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Former Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry said over Rs 6,000 crore would be spent on renovating canals in Haryana with assistance from the World Bank. The initiative would strengthen the irrigation network and help ensure that water reached fields at the tail end of the canal system.

Addressing a BJP workers’ meeting in Siwani town on Saturday, Kiran said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry were focused on improving irrigation facilities. She said the renovation of old and dilapidated canals would strengthen the irrigation system and improve water availability for farmers. She also urged people to prevent water wastage and contribute to its conservation.

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She said maintenance work on waterworks, village ponds and other infrastructure projects had been undertaken across villages in the Loharu Assembly constituency. Assuring residents that development would remain a priority, she said no effort would be spared to ensure the region’s progress. Kiran added that the state government was working to improve basic amenities in rural areas and address farmers’ concerns.

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Regarding compensation for farmers who suffered losses in 2023, she said she had raised the issue in Parliament and met the Union Agriculture Minister to seek relief for them. She claimed that these efforts had helped clear the way for compensation to farmers.

Referring to the prevailing drought-like conditions in the region, she said Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry had brought farmers’ concerns to the CM’s notice.

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Reacting to reports of fertiliser dealers forcing farmers to purchase other chemicals or products along with fertilisers, the former MP said the matter had been taken up seriously.

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