Overall budget of Faridabad projects shoots up by Rs 200 cr

Faridabad, December 25

The overall budget of some projects, which are yet to see the light of the day, have gone up by over Rs 200 crore. The rise in their costs have been attributed to shortage of funds, payment issues and slow pace of work.

These projects include the renovation of Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium, International Convention Centre in Sector 78, four-laning of railway overbridge at Ballabhgarh, construction of the Municipal Corporation’s new head office building and two nursing colleges by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Sources in the district administration claim that the total cost of these projects was initially pegged at around Rs 623 crore, which has now spiked to Rs 823 crore, they add.

The project to renovate cricket stadium was taken up by the MC in 2019. Awaiting the sanctioning of Rs 99 crore for the second phase of work, the project has been halted for over an year. It has missed four deadlines — March 31, 2020, March 2021, March 2022 and March 2023.

The HSVP recently released the revised tender of the first International Convention Centre of the state, recording a rise from the initial cost of Rs 378 crore in 2019 to Rs 412 crore.

The budget of the two new nursing colleges at Arua and Dayalpur villages has also risen by around Rs 35 crore due to similar factors, it is claimed.

The construction of a new head office building for the Faridabad MC in Sector 12 was taken up in 2020 at a cost of Rs 42 crore. The authorities will have to seek additional funds for the remaining work of the five-storey building.

OP Kardam, Executive Engineer, MC, Faridabad, said, “While work on the head office project is on, fresh estimate will be submitted for the completion of the remaining part.”

“Besides, work on the nursing colleges will be resumed as soon as the required funds are released,” said a senior Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran official.

