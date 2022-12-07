Overbilling down to 6%, says Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 6

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said complaints of overbilling of electricity consumers had come down from 18 per cent to 6 per cent in the state with the effective functioning of power utilities.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar today, the Power Minister said the power utilities had made a provision to review the electricity bills of the consumers in case the billing was more than thrice the previous electricity bill. “Officials review the bills for factual correction in case the bill is three times more than the previous power bill. With this, we have been able to control the complaints of excessive and overbilling”, he said while redressing the grievances at the “Bijli Panchayat” here today.

Singh said the state government was working towards increasing the solar energy sector in the state.