Overflowing garbage bins raise a stink in Lal Kurti

SOME overflowing garbage bins are raising a stink in the Lal Kurti area. Quite often, stray bovines are seen feeding on the trash. We must put in place a system that ensures regular collection and disposal of garbage. The powers that be must look into the matter.

Madhu Singh, Ambala Cantt

Leaning trees pose a threat in P’kula sector

I N a park facing the Army tribunal in Sector 7, Panchkula, a number of eucalyptus trees are leaning precariously. A thorough survey is in order. The authorities concerned must act swiftly and do the needful. M Deena Dayalan, Panchkula

Commuters in Rewari district in deep water

Incessant rains have left several rail underpasses in the Rewari district inundated, forcing commuters to take detours. It is evident that a lack of effort on part of the administration is to blame for the situation. The authorities concerned should develop a mechanism to ensure that water at the underpasses is cleared at the earliest. Satish Kumar, Rewari

