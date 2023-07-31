Overflowing garbage bins raise a stink in Lal Kurti

SOME overflowing garbage bins are raising a stink in the Lal Kurti area. Quite often, stray bovines are seen feeding on the trash. We must put in place a system that ensures regular collection and disposal of garbage. The powers that be must look into the matter.
Madhu Singh, Ambala Cantt
Leaning trees pose a threat in P’kula sector
I N a park facing the Army tribunal in Sector 7, Panchkula, a number of eucalyptus trees are leaning precariously. A thorough survey is in order. The authorities concerned must act swiftly and do the needful. M Deena Dayalan, Panchkula
Commuters in Rewari district in deep water
Incessant rains have left several rail underpasses in the Rewari district inundated, forcing commuters to take detours. It is evident that a lack of effort on part of the administration is to blame for the situation. The authorities concerned should develop a mechanism to ensure that water at the underpasses is cleared at the earliest. Satish Kumar, Rewari
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...