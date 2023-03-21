Overflowing sewage irks residents

THE residents of the Mori Gate area in Hisar are facing inconvenience due to overflowing sewage for the last two days. The entire street is flooded with sewer water that gives out foul smell. — Sanyam Jain, HISAR

Encroachments galore in Rohtak

THANKS to rampant encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors. Even pedestrians find it difficult to move in marketplaces in Rohtak city. There is no space to walk on footpaths. Walking on the roads may lead to mishaps due to speeding vehicles. Vehicles parked along roads and streets also aggravate the problem for pedestrians. Hope the authorities concerned should wake up and address the issue. — Asha Rani, ROHTAK

Streamline garbage collection

OVERFLOWING garbage bins and stray cattle feeding on waste on the road opposite the Capital Cinema is a common view. The authorities concerned need to streamline their garbage collection and disposal system. There should be enough garbage bins at requisite places and these should be maintained. It seems there is no end to stray cattle menace in the city. — Col RD Singh (retd), AMBALA

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]