Overflowing sewage leads to health hazards

Residents of the Mela Ground area are facing health hazards due to the overflowing of sewage there. Despite complaints, the authorities provide only temporary solutions to the problem. Residents say it becomes difficult to organise events such as weddings due to overflowing sewage in the area. We urge the authorities to find a permanent solution to the problem. Radha Saini, Sirsa

No shifting of unauthorised dairies

The municipal corporation has failed to shift unauthorised dairies out of residential areas in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Sometimes, the authorities start drives to shift the dairies out, but these are halted after some time. Dairy owners throw cowdung in the open, creating a health hazards in the area. The authorities should ensure that these dairies are shifted out of residential areas on priority.

Arun Kumar, Yamunanagar

Partly covered manhole a threat in Hisar

The partly covered manhole at the entrance to the Hisar Civil Hospital is posing a risk to patients and attendants, and a mishap can take place there any time. It also poses a hazard to motorists, esepcially two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned should look into this problem. Suresh Sharma, Hisar

What our readers say

