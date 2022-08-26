Overloaded truck hits RTA jeep, driver held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 25

The Gurugram police arrested a truck driver for breaking a blockade and hitting a jeep of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The driver of the RTA vehicle was injured. The team chased the driver of overloaded truck and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Dhan Singh of Mohtabad village in Faridabad.

According to the complaint filed by Bharat Bhushan, Motor Vehicle Officer (MVO) of the RTA, the team was checking overloaded vehicles near Sector 82 around 4.30 am on Wednesday. “During the checking, the driver of a truck was signalled to stop, but instead of applying the brakes, he sped towards the Kherki Daula toll and broke the boom barrier.

