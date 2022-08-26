Overloaded truck hits RTA jeep, driver held

Gurugram, August 25
The Gurugram police arrested a truck driver for breaking a blockade and hitting a jeep of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The driver of the RTA vehicle was injured. The team chased the driver of overloaded truck and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Dhan Singh of Mohtabad village in Faridabad.
According to the complaint filed by Bharat Bhushan, Motor Vehicle Officer (MVO) of the RTA, the team was checking overloaded vehicles near Sector 82 around 4.30 am on Wednesday. “During the checking, the driver of a truck was signalled to stop, but instead of applying the brakes, he sped towards the Kherki Daula toll and broke the boom barrier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September